SPAR Group Inc. (SGRP) picks momentum as shares rise 12.75%

SPAR Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRP) is -11.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.55 and a high of $1.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The SGRP stock was last observed hovering at around $1.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14%.

Currently trading at $1.15, the stock is 14.84% and 28.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.47 million and changing 14.17% at the moment leaves the stock 40.64% off its SMA200. SGRP registered -8.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 50.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.9647 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.8573.

The stock witnessed a 29.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 48.41%, and is 12.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.86% over the week and 6.52% over the month.

SPAR Group Inc. (SGRP) has around 735 employees, a market worth around $21.30M and $232.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.82. Profit margin for the company is 0.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 109.09% and -14.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.60%).

SPAR Group Inc. (SGRP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SPAR Group Inc. (SGRP) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

SPAR Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 252.50% this year.

SPAR Group Inc. (SGRP) Top Institutional Holders

11 institutions hold shares in SPAR Group Inc. (SGRP), with 13.08M shares held by insiders accounting for 61.94% while institutional investors hold 15.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 21.11M, and float is at 8.03M with Short Float at 0.17%. Institutions hold 5.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is RBF Capital, LLC with over 0.89 million shares valued at $0.68 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.24% of the SGRP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 0.14 million shares valued at $0.11 million to account for 0.68% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 80427.0 shares representing 0.38% and valued at over $61204.0, while Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas holds 0.23% of the shares totaling 48443.0 with a market value of $36865.0.

SPAR Group Inc. (SGRP) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Novgorodtsev Igor, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Novgorodtsev Igor sold 45,809 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 25 at a price of $1.11 per share for a total of $50848.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.34 million shares.

SPAR Group Inc. (SGRP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AutoWeb Inc. (AUTO) that is trading 1.23% up over the past 12 months. Insignia Systems Inc. (ISIG) is 15.31% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 30.51% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 9590.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.25.