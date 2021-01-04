Star Equity Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRAD) stock Surged by 25.52% yesterday

Star Equity Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRAD) is 38.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.99 and a high of $8.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The DRAD stock was last observed hovering at around $2.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.73% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.13% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 40.17% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.59, the stock is 25.13% and 28.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.89 million and changing 25.52% at the moment leaves the stock 26.43% off its SMA200. DRAD registered 36.50% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.8203 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.7439.

The stock witnessed a 22.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 41.34%, and is 25.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.62% over the week and 6.27% over the month.

Star Equity Holdings Inc. (DRAD) has around 618 employees, a market worth around $13.61M and $117.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 4.79. Profit margin for the company is -7.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 80.40% and -59.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.90%).

Star Equity Holdings Inc. (DRAD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Star Equity Holdings Inc. (DRAD) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Star Equity Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.04 with sales reaching $33.87M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -41.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -6.30% in year-over-year returns.

Star Equity Holdings Inc. (DRAD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 4.72M, and float is at 4.42M with Short Float at 3.39%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Cannell Capital LLC with over 0.18 million shares valued at $0.44 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.69% of the DRAD Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. with 0.12 million shares valued at $0.3 million to account for 2.57% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 0.1 million shares representing 2.17% and valued at over $0.26 million, while Acadian Asset Management holds 0.95% of the shares totaling 45011.0 with a market value of $0.11 million.

Star Equity Holdings Inc. (DRAD) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Noble David J., the company’s COO; CFO. SEC filings show that Noble David J. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 30 at a price of $2.97 per share for a total of $8910.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50478.0 shares.

Star Equity Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 19 that Eberwein Jeffrey E. (Director) bought a total of 7,866 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 19 and was made at $2.46 per share for $19350.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the DRAD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 18, Eberwein Jeffrey E. (Director) acquired 12,134 shares at an average price of $2.52 for $30578.0. The insider now directly holds 149,347 shares of Star Equity Holdings Inc. (DRAD).