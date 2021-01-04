Sterling Bancorp (STL) Volatility At 2.98%, Should You Add A Position?

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE: STL) is -14.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.01 and a high of $21.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The STL stock was last observed hovering at around $17.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.85% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -19.87% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.98, the stock is 3.10% and 13.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.65 million and changing 0.06% at the moment leaves the stock 44.50% off its SMA200. STL registered -15.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 62.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.09.

The stock witnessed a 10.44% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 68.19%, and is -1.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.98% over the week and 3.15% over the month.

Sterling Bancorp (STL) has around 1639 employees, a market worth around $3.49B and $1.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.24 and Fwd P/E is 10.21. Profit margin for the company is 23.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 156.67% and -15.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.20%).

Sterling Bancorp (STL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sterling Bancorp (STL) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Sterling Bancorp is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.46 with sales reaching $219.83M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -5.10% in year-over-year returns.

Sterling Bancorp (STL) Top Institutional Holders

387 institutions hold shares in Sterling Bancorp (STL), with 1.76M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.90% while institutional investors hold 86.20% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 193.50M, and float is at 192.60M with Short Float at 3.93%. Institutions hold 85.42% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 16.98 million shares valued at $178.66 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.74% of the STL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 15.88 million shares valued at $167.08 million to account for 8.17% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 15.82 million shares representing 8.14% and valued at over $166.38 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 5.52% of the shares totaling 10.72 million with a market value of $112.8 million.

Sterling Bancorp (STL) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Blose James P, the company’s General Counsel and CLO. SEC filings show that Blose James P sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $16.13 per share for a total of $64502.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37986.0 shares.

Sterling Bancorp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 30 that GEISEL THOMAS X (President, Corporate Banking) sold a total of 7,927 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 30 and was made at $11.46 per share for $90843.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 27172.0 shares of the STL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 18, Nazemetz Patricia M (Director) acquired 450 shares at an average price of $11.06 for $4977.0. The insider now directly holds 11,282 shares of Sterling Bancorp (STL).

Sterling Bancorp (STL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM) that is trading -25.11% down over the past 12 months. OFG Bancorp (OFG) is -21.11% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.51% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.76 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.53.