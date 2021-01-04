The Macerich Company (MAC) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) is -58.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.56 and a high of $25.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The MAC stock was last observed hovering at around $10.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $10.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 81.28% off the consensus price target high of $57.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -113.4% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.67, the stock is -4.26% and 12.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.96 million and changing 0.19% at the moment leaves the stock 31.58% off its SMA200. MAC registered -56.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.50.

The stock witnessed a 6.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 52.21%, and is -0.47% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.85% over the week and 5.80% over the month.

The Macerich Company (MAC) has around 723 employees, a market worth around $1.71B and $833.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -1.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 134.10% and -58.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.60%).

The Macerich Company (MAC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Macerich Company (MAC) is a “Underweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.40, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 8 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Macerich Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.1 with sales reaching $193.09M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 62.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -19.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -20.20% in year-over-year returns.

The Macerich Company (MAC) Top Institutional Holders

389 institutions hold shares in The Macerich Company (MAC), with 11.38M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.62% while institutional investors hold 101.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 149.63M, and float is at 149.25M with Short Float at 54.05%. Institutions hold 93.64% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board with over 24.56 million shares valued at $166.78 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.43% of the MAC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 18.09 million shares valued at $122.8 million to account for 12.10% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 16.27 million shares representing 10.88% and valued at over $110.44 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.77% of the shares totaling 7.13 million with a market value of $48.4 million.

The Macerich Company (MAC) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ANDERSON DANA K, the company’s Vice Chair Emeritus. SEC filings show that ANDERSON DANA K sold 24,100 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 07 at a price of $11.57 per share for a total of $0.28 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75116.0 shares.

The Macerich Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 31 that COPPOLA EDWARD C (President) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 31 and was made at $5.53 per share for $27670.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28000.0 shares of the MAC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 31, COPPOLA EDWARD C (President) acquired 25,000 shares at an average price of $5.58 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 385,174 shares of The Macerich Company (MAC).

The Macerich Company (MAC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) that is -30.28% lower over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.23% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 72.42 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 10.5.