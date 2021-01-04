ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 75.41% Upside

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) is -52.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.63 and a high of $14.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The THMO stock was last observed hovering at around $1.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $8.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 75.41% off the consensus price target high of $8.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 75.41% higher than the price target low of $8.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.09, the stock is -4.65% and -8.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.1 million and changing 5.56% at the moment leaves the stock -53.07% off its SMA200. THMO registered -51.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -61.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.2853 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.5396.

The stock witnessed a -11.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.18%, and is -1.88% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.59% over the week and 7.14% over the month.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) has around 50 employees, a market worth around $15.40M and $9.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 28.22% and -85.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-105.20%).

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.23 with sales reaching $2.57M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 84.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -20.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 49.20% in year-over-year returns.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) Top Institutional Holders

19 institutions hold shares in ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO), with 2.57M shares held by insiders accounting for 38.28% while institutional investors hold 5.07% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 6.71M, and float is at 4.81M with Short Float at 14.61%. Institutions hold 3.13% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 94268.0 shares valued at $0.27 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.21% of the THMO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 56165.0 shares valued at $0.16 million to account for 0.72% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Diametric Capital, LP which holds 38257.0 shares representing 0.49% and valued at over $0.11 million, while Prelude Capital Management LLC holds 0.33% of the shares totaling 25793.0 with a market value of $74799.0.