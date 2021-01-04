These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE: ELF) is 56.17% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.58 and a high of $23.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The ELF stock was last observed hovering at around $23.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.74% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 3.12% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -25.95% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.19, the stock is 12.28% and 16.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.81 million and changing 7.42% at the moment leaves the stock 41.53% off its SMA200. ELF registered 60.45% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 33.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.07.

The stock witnessed a 14.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.86%, and is 6.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.77% over the week and 3.50% over the month.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) has around 209 employees, a market worth around $1.20B and $292.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 133.99 and Fwd P/E is 36.99. Profit margin for the company is 3.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 232.32% and 5.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.20%).

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/21/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.24 with sales reaching $86.79M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.60% year-over-year.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) Top Institutional Holders

213 institutions hold shares in e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF), with 6.49M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.72% while institutional investors hold 103.69% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 49.15M, and float is at 44.54M with Short Float at 5.51%. Institutions hold 90.50% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 4.01 million shares valued at $73.61 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.85% of the ELF Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Champlain Investment Partners, LLC with 3.59 million shares valued at $66.02 million to account for 7.04% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Victory Capital Management Inc. which holds 3.15 million shares representing 6.18% and valued at over $57.9 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.05% of the shares totaling 3.09 million with a market value of $56.73 million.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Milsten Scott, the company’s . SEC filings show that Milsten Scott sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 28 at a price of $23.40 per share for a total of $0.47 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.23 million shares.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 23 that Baruch Richard F Jr sold a total of 93 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 23 and was made at $23.05 per share for $2144.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the ELF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 22, Baruch Richard F Jr disposed off 17,007 shares at an average price of $23.01 for $0.39 million. The insider now directly holds 179,611 shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF).