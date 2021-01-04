This Indicator Is Supporting Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR)

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR) is -66.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.42 and a high of $2.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The ACOR stock was last observed hovering at around $0.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $1.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.2% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 31.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.69, the stock is -7.85% and -13.42% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.6 million and changing -2.80% at the moment leaves the stock -10.07% off its SMA200. ACOR registered -64.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.7384 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.7042.

The stock witnessed a 6.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.71%, and is -8.17% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.23% over the week and 10.72% over the month.

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) has around 344 employees, a market worth around $34.10M and $165.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 0.75. Profit margin for the company is 29.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 63.38% and -75.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-48.20%).

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.52 with sales reaching $25.86M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -26.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -48.80% in year-over-year returns.

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 47.71M, and float is at 47.15M with Short Float at 5.54%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 3.84 million shares valued at $11.86 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.00% of the ACOR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.86 million shares valued at $8.84 million to account for 5.97% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Point72 Asset Management, L.P. which holds 2.0 million shares representing 4.17% and valued at over $6.18 million, while Acadian Asset Management holds 3.83% of the shares totaling 1.84 million with a market value of $5.67 million.

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) that is trading 4.34% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -107.22% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.9 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.76.