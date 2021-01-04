This Indicator Is Supporting VICI Properties Inc. (VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) is -0.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.85 and a high of $28.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The VICI stock was last observed hovering at around $25.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.73% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -10.87% lower than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $25.50, the stock is -1.00% and 1.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.19 million and changing -0.66% at the moment leaves the stock 18.75% off its SMA200. VICI registered 0.87% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $25.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.48.

The stock witnessed a -0.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.50%, and is -1.58% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.03% over the week and 2.44% over the month.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) has around 140 employees, a market worth around $13.78B and $1.09B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.63 and Fwd P/E is 13.87. Profit margin for the company is 64.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 158.88% and -11.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.10%).

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) is a “Buy”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 19 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

VICI Properties Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.48 with sales reaching $354.24M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 34.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 49.10% in year-over-year returns.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Top Institutional Holders

545 institutions hold shares in VICI Properties Inc. (VICI), with 896.24k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.17% while institutional investors hold 108.99% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 536.67M, and float is at 535.60M with Short Float at 4.89%. Institutions hold 108.81% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 63.02 million shares valued at $1.47 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.74% of the VICI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Cohen & Steers Inc. with 57.53 million shares valued at $1.34 billion to account for 10.72% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 43.84 million shares representing 8.17% and valued at over $1.02 billion, while Allianz Asset Management GmbH holds 4.76% of the shares totaling 25.54 million with a market value of $596.98 million.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ABRAHAMSON JAMES R, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ABRAHAMSON JAMES R bought 5,100 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $23.92 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.

VICI Properties Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 15 that ABRAHAMSON JAMES R (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 15 and was made at $25.50 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 95784.0 shares of the VICI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 14, ABRAHAMSON JAMES R (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $24.79 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 90,784 shares of VICI Properties Inc. (VICI).