VNO Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Now

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) is -43.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.64 and a high of $68.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The VNO stock was last observed hovering at around $36.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.91% off its average median price target of $41.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.11% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -3.72% lower than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.34, the stock is -2.28% and 1.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.47 million and changing 2.50% at the moment leaves the stock 1.37% off its SMA200. VNO registered -42.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -2.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $38.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $36.26.

The stock witnessed a -4.99% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.76%, and is 2.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.62% over the week and 3.41% over the month.

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) has around 4008 employees, a market worth around $6.97B and $1.61B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 133.36. Profit margin for the company is 3.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.09% and -45.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.90%).

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) is a “Hold”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vornado Realty Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.12 with sales reaching $365.98M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 706.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -14.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -20.60% in year-over-year returns.

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Top Institutional Holders

583 institutions hold shares in Vornado Realty Trust (VNO), with 15.72M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.22% while institutional investors hold 92.19% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 191.16M, and float is at 175.51M with Short Float at 8.89%. Institutions hold 84.61% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 25.9 million shares valued at $873.19 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.54% of the VNO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Norges Bank Investment Management with 18.08 million shares valued at $1.2 billion to account for 9.45% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 16.42 million shares representing 8.58% and valued at over $553.36 million, while State Street Corporation holds 5.59% of the shares totaling 10.68 million with a market value of $360.16 million.

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Helman William W, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Helman William W bought 10,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $48.74 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15200.0 shares.

Vornado Realty Trust disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 14 that Langer Barry (EVP – Dev. Co-Head of R.E.) sold a total of 4,255 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 14 and was made at $66.61 per share for $0.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11966.0 shares of the VNO stock.

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) that is trading 0.66% up over the past 12 months. SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) is -31.07% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.99% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 14.51 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.91.