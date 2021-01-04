Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 16.17% Upside

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) is 11.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.10 and a high of $34.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The WY stock was last observed hovering at around $33.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.17% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -15.62% lower than the price target low of $29.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.53, the stock is 3.42% and 11.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.62 million and changing -0.36% at the moment leaves the stock 31.79% off its SMA200. WY registered 14.09% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 50.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $31.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.30.

The stock witnessed a 14.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.46%, and is -0.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.78% over the week and 2.43% over the month.

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) has around 9400 employees, a market worth around $25.12B and $7.02B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 51.11 and Fwd P/E is 29.70. Profit margin for the company is 7.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 155.95% and -3.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.90%).

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Weyerhaeuser Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.41 with sales reaching $1.89B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -110.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 12.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 21.90% in year-over-year returns.

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Top Institutional Holders

1,116 institutions hold shares in Weyerhaeuser Company (WY), with 1.46M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.19% while institutional investors hold 82.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 747.00M, and float is at 744.97M with Short Float at 1.39%. Institutions hold 82.18% of the Float.

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Monaco Albert, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Monaco Albert bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 16 at a price of $29.11 per share for a total of $0.29 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 17869.0 shares.

Weyerhaeuser Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 16 that PIASECKI NICOLE WEYERHAEUSER (Director) sold a total of 445 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 16 and was made at $28.62 per share for $12735.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the WY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 16, PIASECKI NICOLE WEYERHAEUSER (Director) disposed off 34,400 shares at an average price of $28.62 for $0.98 million. The insider now directly holds 25,001 shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (WY).

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) that is trading -56.70% down over the past 12 months. Ventas Inc. (VTR) is -13.03% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 33.75% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.85 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.51.