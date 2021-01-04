Which institution holds the most shares in ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT)

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) is -60.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.62 and a high of $4.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The TBLT stock was last observed hovering at around $0.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $2.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.4% off the consensus price target high of $2.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 68.4% higher than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.79, the stock is -0.11% and 2.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.42 million and changing 1.67% at the moment leaves the stock -13.46% off its SMA200. TBLT registered -60.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.7988 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.7511.

The stock witnessed a -1.37% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.52%, and is -4.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.82% over the week and 6.10% over the month.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) has around 24 employees, a market worth around $30.00M and $31.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -39.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.70% and -83.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-317.80%).

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.08 with sales reaching $14.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 95.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 119.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 220.20% in year-over-year returns.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) Top Institutional Holders

16 institutions hold shares in ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT), with 256.23k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.67% while institutional investors hold 5.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 38.42M, and float is at 38.16M with Short Float at 8.28%. Institutions hold 5.33% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Bard Associates Inc. with over 0.79 million shares valued at $0.55 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.97% of the TBLT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Citadel Advisors LLC with 94008.0 shares valued at $65523.0 to account for 0.23% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 78634.0 shares representing 0.20% and valued at over $54807.0, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 0.10% of the shares totaling 41831.0 with a market value of $29156.0.