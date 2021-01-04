Why Shares of Mattel Inc. (MAT) Are Going Crazy

Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) is 28.78% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.53 and a high of $18.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The MAT stock was last observed hovering at around $17.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.9% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -45.42% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.45, the stock is 3.76% and 14.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.15 million and changing -0.34% at the moment leaves the stock 52.25% off its SMA200. MAT registered 31.25% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 72.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.69.

The stock witnessed a 11.15% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 46.39%, and is -0.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.26% over the week and 2.99% over the month.

Mattel Inc. (MAT) has around 24000 employees, a market worth around $6.09B and $4.43B in sales. Fwd P/E is 32.56. Profit margin for the company is -0.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 167.23% and -5.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.50%).

Mattel Inc. (MAT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mattel Inc. (MAT) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mattel Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.22 with sales reaching $1.57B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 59.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.30% in year-over-year returns.

Mattel Inc. (MAT) Top Institutional Holders

381 institutions hold shares in Mattel Inc. (MAT), with 991.91k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.29% while institutional investors hold 99.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 347.63M, and float is at 347.05M with Short Float at 2.84%. Institutions hold 99.25% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Primecap Management Company with over 48.17 million shares valued at $563.6 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.84% of the MAT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Edgepoint Investment Group Inc. with 47.35 million shares valued at $553.97 million to account for 13.60% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 30.31 million shares representing 8.71% and valued at over $354.63 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 8.38% of the shares totaling 29.18 million with a market value of $341.42 million.

Mattel Inc. (MAT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hasbro Inc. (HAS) that is trading -11.19% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -17.85% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 11.62 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.75.