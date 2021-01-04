Why Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP) Are Going Crazy

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP) is -46.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.79 and a high of $5.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The ZIOP stock was last observed hovering at around $2.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.4% off the consensus price target high of $7.50 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 16.0% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.52, the stock is -10.50% and -4.65% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.64 million and changing -4.91% at the moment leaves the stock -11.17% off its SMA200. ZIOP registered -45.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.7987 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.8414.

The stock witnessed a -11.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.82%, and is -13.10% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.86% over the week and 6.46% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 40.39% and -50.68% from its 52-week high.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.1.The EPS is expected to shrink by -173.40% this year.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP) Top Institutional Holders

205 institutions hold shares in ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP), with 13.97M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.56% while institutional investors hold 59.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 212.84M, and float is at 200.20M with Short Float at 16.69%. Institutions hold 55.19% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 15.28 million shares valued at $38.51 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.13% of the ZIOP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is MSD Partners, L.P. with 15.15 million shares valued at $38.18 million to account for 7.07% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 14.99 million shares representing 6.99% and valued at over $37.76 million, while Miller Value Partners, LLC holds 5.78% of the shares totaling 12.39 million with a market value of $31.21 million.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI) that is 460.98% higher over the past 12 months. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is -2.07% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.09% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 33.44 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 19.43.