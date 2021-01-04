Why should you buy stock in McDonald’s Corporation (MCD)?

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is 8.59% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $124.23 and a high of $231.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The MCD stock was last observed hovering at around $211.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.02% off its average median price target of $242.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.33% off the consensus price target high of $266.00 offered by 32 analysts, but current levels are -2.67% lower than the price target low of $209.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $214.58, the stock is 1.45% and -0.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.58 million and changing 1.43% at the moment leaves the stock 7.41% off its SMA200. MCD registered 6.87% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $213.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $209.50.

The stock witnessed a -0.72% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.28%, and is 1.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.31% over the week and 1.42% over the month.

McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) has around 205000 employees, a market worth around $157.63B and $19.24B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.75 and Fwd P/E is 25.76. Profit margin for the company is 25.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 72.73% and -7.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (27.40%).

McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) is a “Overweight”. 32 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 22 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

McDonald’s Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.81 with sales reaching $5.38B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -8.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.60% in year-over-year returns.

McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) Top Institutional Holders

2,881 institutions hold shares in McDonald’s Corporation (MCD), with 424.71k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.06% while institutional investors hold 68.83% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 744.50M, and float is at 744.49M with Short Float at 0.82%. Institutions hold 68.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 65.43 million shares valued at $14.36 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.78% of the MCD Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 50.19 million shares valued at $11.02 billion to account for 6.74% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 38.16 million shares representing 5.12% and valued at over $8.38 billion, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 5.07% of the shares totaling 37.8 million with a market value of $8.3 billion.

McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Erlinger Joseph M., the company’s President, McDonald’s USA. SEC filings show that Erlinger Joseph M. sold 7,377 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 16 at a price of $215.59 per share for a total of $1.59 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8187.0 shares.

McDonald’s Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 16 that DeBiase Francesca A. (EVP-Gl. Chief Sup. Chain Off.) sold a total of 21,930 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 16 and was made at $215.62 per share for $4.73 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13968.0 shares of the MCD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 10, Borden Ian Frederick (President, International) disposed off 4,149 shares at an average price of $215.75 for $0.9 million. The insider now directly holds 13,721 shares of McDonald’s Corporation (MCD).

McDonald’s Corporation (MCD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) that is trading 61.59% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 22.37% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.72 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.81.