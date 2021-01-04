Will L Brands Inc. (LB) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

L Brands Inc. (NYSE: LB) is 105.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.00 and a high of $42.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The LB stock was last observed hovering at around $38.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.84% off its average median price target of $42.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.02% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -48.76% lower than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.19, the stock is -4.87% and 1.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.51 million and changing -2.21% at the moment leaves the stock 52.95% off its SMA200. LB registered 112.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 146.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $38.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $29.44.

The stock witnessed a -4.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.95%, and is -5.10% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.12% over the week and 3.80% over the month.

L Brands Inc. (LB) has around 25500 employees, a market worth around $10.58B and $11.74B in sales. Fwd P/E is 13.54. Profit margin for the company is -1.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 364.87% and -11.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.10%).

L Brands Inc. (LB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for L Brands Inc. (LB) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 16 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

L Brands Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/24/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.97 with sales reaching $4.76B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -157.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -8.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.10% in year-over-year returns.

L Brands Inc. (LB) Top Institutional Holders

532 institutions hold shares in L Brands Inc. (LB), with 53.23M shares held by insiders accounting for 19.14% while institutional investors hold 97.95% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 279.00M, and float is at 224.71M with Short Float at 3.95%. Institutions hold 79.21% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Lone Pine Capital, LLC with over 26.27 million shares valued at $835.49 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.44% of the LB Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Melvin Capital Management LP with 24.17 million shares valued at $768.84 million to account for 8.69% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 23.15 million shares representing 8.32% and valued at over $736.28 million, while Egerton Capital Limited Partnership holds 5.23% of the shares totaling 14.54 million with a market value of $462.61 million.

L Brands Inc. (LB) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bersani James L., the company’s President – Real Estate. SEC filings show that Bersani James L. sold 18,900 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 20 at a price of $39.65 per share for a total of $0.75 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.2 million shares.

L Brands Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 01 that Bersani James L. (President – Real Estate) sold a total of 28,373 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 01 and was made at $30.00 per share for $0.85 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the LB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 25, Wexner Leslie H. (Director) disposed off 3,000,000 shares at an average price of $29.70 for $89.1 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of L Brands Inc. (LB).

L Brands Inc. (LB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) that is trading 5.12% up over the past 12 months. Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS) is -56.91% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.37% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 8.66 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.79.