AAL Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Now

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) is -4.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.25 and a high of $30.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The AAL stock was last observed hovering at around $15.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.64% off its average median price target of $10.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.96% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -1413.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $15.13, the stock is -8.41% and 6.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 69.09 million and changing -4.06% at the moment leaves the stock 17.87% off its SMA200. AAL registered -45.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.48 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.25.

The stock witnessed a 1.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.38%, and is -3.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.87% over the week and 5.33% over the month.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) has around 133000 employees, a market worth around $9.37B and $24.62B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -25.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 83.39% and -50.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.30%).

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) is a “Underweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.50, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 11 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

American Airlines Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$4.09 with sales reaching $3.89B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 25.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -62.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -65.60% in year-over-year returns.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Top Institutional Holders

658 institutions hold shares in American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL), with 4.75M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.93% while institutional investors hold 45.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 509.05M, and float is at 502.83M with Short Float at 31.98%. Institutions hold 45.42% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 52.92 million shares valued at $650.36 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.75% of the AAL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Primecap Management Company with 49.18 million shares valued at $604.48 million to account for 8.13% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 29.06 million shares representing 4.80% and valued at over $357.15 million, while State Street Corporation holds 2.52% of the shares totaling 15.27 million with a market value of $187.65 million.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by EMBLER MICHAEL J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that EMBLER MICHAEL J bought 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 28 at a price of $19.33 per share for a total of $77312.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 34969.0 shares.

American Airlines Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 28 that CAHILL JOHN T (Director) bought a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 28 and was made at $18.97 per share for $0.47 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 50000.0 shares of the AAL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 24, CAHILL JOHN T (Director) acquired 25,000 shares at an average price of $25.14 for $0.63 million. The insider now directly holds 25,000 shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL).

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) that is trading -33.29% down over the past 12 months. Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) is -17.13% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.81% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 141.82 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.6.