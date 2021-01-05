Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO) turns bullish with gain of 0.07 points

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARPO) is 7.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.42 and a high of $2.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The ARPO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $1.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.5% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 30.0% higher than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.05, the stock is -23.19% and -26.54% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.56 million and changing 7.14% at the moment leaves the stock -12.66% off its SMA200. ARPO registered 64.06% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -17.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.4841 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.4027.

The stock witnessed a -39.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.08%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.36% over the week and 8.65% over the month.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO) has around 12 employees, a market worth around $49.93M and $15.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -27.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 150.00% and -54.55% from its 52-week high.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.13.The EPS is expected to shrink by -87.10% this year.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO) Top Institutional Holders

34 institutions hold shares in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO), with 7.62M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.18% while institutional investors hold 49.55% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 42.14M, and float is at 39.49M with Short Float at 1.56%. Institutions hold 41.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Orbimed Advisors LLC. with over 5.19 million shares valued at $7.79 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.80% of the ARPO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Ikarian Capital, LLC with 3.94 million shares valued at $5.91 million to account for 9.72% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Citadel Advisors LLC which holds 2.05 million shares representing 5.05% and valued at over $3.08 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 3.66% of the shares totaling 1.49 million with a market value of $2.23 million.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC sold 21,400 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 08 at a price of $1.96 per share for a total of $41944.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is 8.60% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -171.36% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.67 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.21.