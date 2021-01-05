Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. (ALSK) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with -10.0% Upside

Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ALSK) is -10.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.37 and a high of $3.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The ALSK stock was last observed hovering at around $3.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.39% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -10.0% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -10.0% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $3.30, the stock is -8.19% and 6.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.52 million and changing -10.57% at the moment leaves the stock 35.57% off its SMA200. ALSK registered 87.01% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.4122 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.5838.

The stock witnessed a 7.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 63.37%, and is -9.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.28% over the week and 3.51% over the month.

Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. (ALSK) has around 565 employees, a market worth around $174.73M and $236.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.33. Profit margin for the company is 4.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 140.26% and -15.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.70%).

Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. (ALSK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. (ALSK) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $58.69M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -41.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.50% year-over-year.

Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. (ALSK) Top Institutional Holders

110 institutions hold shares in Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. (ALSK), with 6.54M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.16% while institutional investors hold 57.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 54.12M, and float is at 47.28M with Short Float at 0.84%. Institutions hold 50.22% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.86 million shares valued at $7.72 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.17% of the ALSK Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 3.72 million shares valued at $7.44 million to account for 6.91% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.79 million shares representing 5.19% and valued at over $5.58 million, while Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. holds 3.64% of the shares totaling 1.96 million with a market value of $3.92 million.

Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. (ALSK) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ley Peter D, the company’s Former Director. SEC filings show that Ley Peter D sold 4,784 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 24 at a price of $3.15 per share for a total of $15070.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6548.0 shares.

Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 23 that Ley Peter D (Former Director) sold a total of 216 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 23 and was made at $3.15 per share for $680.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11332.0 shares of the ALSK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 20, Ley Peter D (Former Director) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $3.13 for $15650.0. The insider now directly holds 11,548 shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. (ALSK).

Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. (ALSK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) that is trading -22.80% down over the past 12 months. Cincinnati Bell Inc. (CBB) is 47.59% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.92% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.38 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.34.