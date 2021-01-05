Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) is 15.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.33 and a high of $3.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The AQMS stock was last observed hovering at around $3.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.46% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -73.0% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -73.0% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.46, the stock is 94.98% and 164.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.96 million and changing 15.33% at the moment leaves the stock 248.93% off its SMA200. AQMS registered 368.45% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 172.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.5203 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.1388.

The stock witnessed a 185.95% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 292.25%, and is 47.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.03% over the week and 15.61% over the month.

Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) has around 23 employees, a market worth around $215.21M and $0.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 948.48% and -2.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-71.30%).

Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aqua Metals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.06.The EPS is expected to grow by 27.30% this year.

Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) Top Institutional Holders

45 institutions hold shares in Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS), with 2.24M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.66% while institutional investors hold 23.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 61.00M, and float is at 58.86M with Short Float at 2.26%. Institutions hold 22.78% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Cannell Capital LLC with over 3.26 million shares valued at $2.97 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.33% of the AQMS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.17 million shares valued at $1.98 million to account for 3.55% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are AWM Investment Company, Inc. which holds 1.87 million shares representing 3.05% and valued at over $1.7 million, while Ieq Capital, Llc holds 1.41% of the shares totaling 0.86 million with a market value of $0.79 million.

Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Merrill Judd, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Merrill Judd bought 481 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 07 at a price of $1.04 per share for a total of $500.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.31 million shares.

Aqua Metals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 07 that Cotton Stephen (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 721 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 07 and was made at $1.04 per share for $750.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.86 million shares of the AQMS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 24, Merrill Judd (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 446 shares at an average price of $1.12 for $500.0. The insider now directly holds 313,567 shares of Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS).