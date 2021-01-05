Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) is 33.59% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.28 and a high of $24.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The BTBT stock was last observed hovering at around $21.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 7.36%.

Currently trading at $29.27, the stock is 279.07% and 380.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 38.26 million and changing 33.59% at the moment leaves the stock 768.02% off its SMA200. BTBT registered 4947.42% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2134.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.79.

The stock witnessed a 276.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 624.50%, and is 405.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 52.56% over the week and 23.27% over the month.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) has around 63 employees, a market worth around $884.25M and $13.17M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 10353.57% and 20.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-272.60%).

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -161.80% this year.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) Top Institutional Holders

6 institutions hold shares in Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT), with 10.2M shares held by insiders accounting for 23.33% while institutional investors hold 0.38% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 42.30M, and float is at 32.49M with Short Float at 0.38%. Institutions hold 0.29% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF with over 40365.0 shares valued at $0.33 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.26% of the BTBT Shares outstanding.