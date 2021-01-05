Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (BPYU) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ: BPYU) is 18.41% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.15 and a high of $20.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The BPYU stock was last observed hovering at around $14.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.75% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.59% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 19.59% higher than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.69, the stock is 14.15% and 13.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.21 million and changing 18.41% at the moment leaves the stock 46.20% off its SMA200. BPYU registered -2.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 50.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.16.

The stock witnessed a 12.89% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.04%, and is 16.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.35% over the week and 3.07% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 9.90. Profit margin for the company is 11.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 147.41% and -11.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.90%).

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (BPYU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (BPYU) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -74.10% this year.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (BPYU) Top Institutional Holders

227 institutions hold shares in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (BPYU), with 326.96k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.87% while institutional investors hold 109.83% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 41.74M, and float is at 37.59M with Short Float at 37.92%. Institutions hold 108.87% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 3.38 million shares valued at $41.37 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.64% of the BPYU Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Brookfield Asset Management Inc. with 3.04 million shares valued at $37.16 million to account for 7.76% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. which holds 2.36 million shares representing 6.03% and valued at over $28.87 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.34% of the shares totaling 2.09 million with a market value of $25.57 million.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (BPYU) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Clark Ric, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Clark Ric sold 222,154 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 09 at a price of $15.59 per share for a total of $3.46 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.