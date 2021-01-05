Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Camping World Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CWH) is 85.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.27 and a high of $41.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The CWH stock was last observed hovering at around $27.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.31% off its average median price target of $38.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.9% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 13.17% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.05, the stock is -8.66% and -7.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.82 million and changing -4.79% at the moment leaves the stock 7.47% off its SMA200. CWH registered 90.25% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -2.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $29.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.66.

The stock witnessed a -15.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.78%, and is -10.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.52% over the week and 5.20% over the month.

Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH) has around 10809 employees, a market worth around $2.43B and $5.28B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.05 and Fwd P/E is 7.79. Profit margin for the company is 1.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 696.05% and -36.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.00%).

Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Camping World Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.12 with sales reaching $1.05B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -685.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.60% in year-over-year returns.

Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH) Top Institutional Holders

279 institutions hold shares in Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH), with 1.33M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.10% while institutional investors hold 81.52% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 39.88M, and float is at 38.45M with Short Float at 18.90%. Institutions hold 78.99% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Abrams Capital Management, L.P. with over 5.11 million shares valued at $151.99 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.95% of the CWH Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Crestview Partners II GP, L.P. with 2.99 million shares valued at $88.82 million to account for 6.98% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.86 million shares representing 6.68% and valued at over $84.99 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.67% of the shares totaling 2.42 million with a market value of $72.12 million.

Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MALONE MICHAEL W, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MALONE MICHAEL W bought 2,070 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $24.14 per share for a total of $49962.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21700.0 shares.

Camping World Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 09 that ADAMS STEPHEN (Director) bought a total of 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 09 and was made at $24.55 per share for $4.91 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.2 million shares of the CWH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 04, LEMONIS MARCUS (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) acquired 3,395 shares at an average price of $29.57 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 544,221 shares of Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH).

Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH): Who are the competitors?

Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH) is 90.25% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.05% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.83 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.91.