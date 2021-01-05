Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 0.89% Change This Year

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) is 0.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $264.36 and a high of $388.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The COST stock was last observed hovering at around $376.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.37% off its average median price target of $410.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.61% off the consensus price target high of $435.00 offered by 32 analysts, but current levels are -61.77% lower than the price target low of $235.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $380.15, the stock is 2.44% and 2.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.31 million and changing 0.89% at the moment leaves the stock 15.76% off its SMA200. COST registered 33.72% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $376.11 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $351.25.

The stock witnessed a -0.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.89%, and is 4.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.27% over the week and 1.34% over the month.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) has around 156000 employees, a market worth around $167.35B and $172.93B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 39.05 and Fwd P/E is 34.64. Profit margin for the company is 2.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.80% and -2.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.50%).

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) is a “Overweight”. 32 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Costco Wholesale Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.41 with sales reaching $43.41B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11.10% in year-over-year returns.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Top Institutional Holders

2,651 institutions hold shares in Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST), with 978.93k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.22% while institutional investors hold 70.19% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 442.95M, and float is at 441.97M with Short Float at 0.73%. Institutions hold 70.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 37.41 million shares valued at $13.28 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.45% of the COST Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 29.44 million shares valued at $10.45 billion to account for 6.65% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 18.08 million shares representing 4.08% and valued at over $6.42 billion, while FMR, LLC holds 2.91% of the shares totaling 12.9 million with a market value of $4.58 billion.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GALANTI RICHARD A, the company’s Executive VP and CFO. SEC filings show that GALANTI RICHARD A sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 30 at a price of $374.49 per share for a total of $0.37 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25101.0 shares.

Costco Wholesale Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 30 that DECKER SUSAN L (Director) sold a total of 861 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 30 and was made at $375.75 per share for $0.32 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20639.0 shares of the COST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 21, DECKER SUSAN L (Director) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $362.59 for $0.36 million. The insider now directly holds 21,500 shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST).

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dollar General Corporation (DG) that is trading 34.96% up over the past 12 months. Big Lots Inc. (BIG) is 54.95% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.9% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.03 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.29.