Dissecting Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) top performing stock: Get the Stats

Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) is -4.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $43.96 and a high of $74.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The CNC stock was last observed hovering at around $58.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.11% off its average median price target of $80.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.15% off the consensus price target high of $102.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are 11.72% higher than the price target low of $68.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $60.03, the stock is -1.73% and -5.48% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.86 million and changing 1.88% at the moment leaves the stock -4.83% off its SMA200. CNC registered -2.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $62.08 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $62.84.

The stock witnessed a -4.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.06%, and is 2.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.89% over the week and 2.32% over the month.

Centene Corporation (CNC) has around 56600 employees, a market worth around $34.16B and $101.69B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.69 and Fwd P/E is 11.39. Profit margin for the company is 2.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.56% and -19.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.90%).

Centene Corporation (CNC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Centene Corporation (CNC) is a “Buy”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Centene Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.47 with sales reaching $28.46B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 39.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 49.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 50.90% in year-over-year returns.

Centene Corporation (CNC) Top Institutional Holders

1,070 institutions hold shares in Centene Corporation (CNC), with 10.56M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.82% while institutional investors hold 96.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 579.51M, and float is at 569.15M with Short Float at 1.62%. Institutions hold 95.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 62.56 million shares valued at $3.65 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.79% of the CNC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 40.7 million shares valued at $2.37 billion to account for 7.02% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 40.25 million shares representing 6.94% and valued at over $2.35 billion, while Capital World Investors holds 6.68% of the shares totaling 38.74 million with a market value of $2.26 billion.

Centene Corporation (CNC) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Burdick Kenneth A, the company’s EVP, Markets & Products. SEC filings show that Burdick Kenneth A sold 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 09 at a price of $70.16 per share for a total of $2.46 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.8 million shares.

Centene Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 09 that Hunter Jesse N (EVP, M&A & Chief Strategy Ofcr) sold a total of 22,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 09 and was made at $70.00 per share for $1.57 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.38 million shares of the CNC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 09, NEIDORFF MICHAEL F (Chairman, President & CEO) disposed off 300,000 shares at an average price of $70.12 for $21.04 million. The insider now directly holds 6,287,732 shares of Centene Corporation (CNC).

Centene Corporation (CNC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Humana Inc. (HUM) that is trading 12.95% up over the past 12 months. Triple-S Management Corporation (GTS) is 13.62% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -12.46% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 10.38 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.77.