Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:EXPE Stock Is Going Next

Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) is -0.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $40.76 and a high of $134.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The EXPE stock was last observed hovering at around $132.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.03% off its average median price target of $115.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.14% off the consensus price target high of $153.00 offered by 32 analysts, but current levels are -49.28% lower than the price target low of $88.00 for the same period.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $131.37, the stock is 3.46% and 11.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.46 million and changing -0.78% at the moment leaves the stock 45.48% off its SMA200. EXPE registered 20.38% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 50.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $125.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $100.08.

The stock witnessed a 2.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 42.65%, and is 3.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.16% over the week and 3.43% over the month.

Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) has around 25400 employees, a market worth around $18.54B and $7.03B in sales. Fwd P/E is 192.62. Profit margin for the company is -31.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 222.30% and -2.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.90%).

Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) is a “Overweight”. 32 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 19 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Expedia Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.91 with sales reaching $1.14B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 42.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -55.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -58.60% in year-over-year returns.

Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) Top Institutional Holders

849 institutions hold shares in Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE), with 18.06M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.77% while institutional investors hold 118.05% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 141.31M, and float is at 118.58M with Short Float at 13.96%. Institutions hold 102.98% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 14.44 million shares valued at $1.32 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.63% of the EXPE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Melvin Capital Management LP with 10.24 million shares valued at $938.69 million to account for 7.53% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are D1 Capital Partners, LP which holds 9.27 million shares representing 6.82% and valued at over $849.77 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.62% of the shares totaling 9.0 million with a market value of $825.3 million.

Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Soliday Lance A, the company’s Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Soliday Lance A sold 122 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 16 at a price of $124.81 per share for a total of $15227.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6718.0 shares.

Expedia Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 09 that Soliday Lance A (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 11,983 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 09 and was made at $124.47 per share for $1.49 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6678.0 shares of the EXPE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 19, Soliday Lance A (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 750 shares at an average price of $87.94 for $65958.0. The insider now directly holds 6,091 shares of Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE).

Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP) that is trading -6.15% down over the past 12 months. Travelzoo (TZOO) is -22.72% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.44% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 15.65 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.83.