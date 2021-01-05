Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) – The 9.72% Upside Potential Remains

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE: PEAK) is -4.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.63 and a high of $37.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The PEAK stock was last observed hovering at around $30.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.34% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.75% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -15.56% lower than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.89, the stock is -3.58% and -1.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.49 million and changing -4.43% at the moment leaves the stock 6.49% off its SMA200. PEAK registered -15.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $30.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.16.

The stock witnessed a -2.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.37%, and is -2.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.55% over the week and 2.43% over the month.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) has around 204 employees, a market worth around $15.36B and $2.30B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 49.38 and Fwd P/E is 140.24. Profit margin for the company is 13.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.07% and -23.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.10%).

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.03 with sales reaching $596.51M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -96.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 18.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 12.20% in year-over-year returns.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) Top Institutional Holders

828 institutions hold shares in Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK), with 812.92k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.15% while institutional investors hold 96.89% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 538.33M, and float is at 537.51M with Short Float at 1.44%. Institutions hold 96.75% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 84.56 million shares valued at $2.3 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 15.71% of the PEAK Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 53.23 million shares valued at $1.45 billion to account for 9.89% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Cohen & Steers Inc. which holds 34.91 million shares representing 6.49% and valued at over $947.88 million, while State Street Corporation holds 5.95% of the shares totaling 32.04 million with a market value of $869.98 million.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GARVEY CHRISTINE, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that GARVEY CHRISTINE sold 1,340 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 23 at a price of $30.81 per share for a total of $41285.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25981.0 shares.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 28 that Lewis Sara Grootwassink (Director) bought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 28 and was made at $32.13 per share for $96377.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3000.0 shares of the PEAK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 20, GARVEY CHRISTINE (Director) disposed off 550 shares at an average price of $36.98 for $20340.0. The insider now directly holds 22,805 shares of Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK).

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Welltower Inc. (WELL) that is trading -24.46% down over the past 12 months. Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) is -9.99% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -18.63% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.17 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.94.