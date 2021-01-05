Here are the top Institutional holders of CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) shares

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM) is -5.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.50 and a high of $15.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The COMM stock was last observed hovering at around $13.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21% off its average median price target of $14.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.47% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -34.0% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.40, the stock is 2.53% and 17.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.89 million and changing 1.59% at the moment leaves the stock 33.97% off its SMA200. COMM registered -4.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 59.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.13.

The stock witnessed a 10.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 48.39%, and is 1.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.93% over the week and 3.60% over the month.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) has around 30000 employees, a market worth around $2.62B and $8.60B in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.12. Profit margin for the company is -12.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 143.64% and -10.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.40%).

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.44 with sales reaching $2.18B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -839.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -5.30% in year-over-year returns.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) Top Institutional Holders

287 institutions hold shares in CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM), with 4.54M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.28% while institutional investors hold 98.99% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 196.90M, and float is at 194.11M with Short Float at 3.91%. Institutions hold 96.73% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 24.65 million shares valued at $221.87 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.41% of the COMM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 17.64 million shares valued at $158.72 million to account for 8.88% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FPR Partners, LLC which holds 16.45 million shares representing 8.28% and valued at over $148.08 million, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 7.16% of the shares totaling 14.22 million with a market value of $127.99 million.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Watts Claudius E. IV, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Watts Claudius E. IV bought 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $6.89 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 that Edwards Marvin S Jr (President and CEO) bought a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 and was made at $7.08 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.38 million shares of the COMM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 12, Watts Claudius E. IV (Director) acquired 15,000 shares at an average price of $6.85 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 92,577 shares of CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM).

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Corning Incorporated (GLW) that is trading 20.04% up over the past 12 months. Belden Inc. (BDC) is -24.15% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -15.94% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 8.8 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.65.