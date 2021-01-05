Here are the top Institutional holders of Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) shares

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAV) is -1.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.08 and a high of $16.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The VIAV stock was last observed hovering at around $14.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.24% off its average median price target of $16.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.11% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 1.73% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $14.74, the stock is 4.62% and 8.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.81 million and changing -1.57% at the moment leaves the stock 16.34% off its SMA200. VIAV registered -2.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.11.

The stock witnessed a 8.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.81%, and is 0.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.30% over the week and 2.09% over the month.

Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) has around 3600 employees, a market worth around $3.33B and $1.12B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 95.71 and Fwd P/E is 18.33. Profit margin for the company is 3.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 82.42% and -8.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.00%).

Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Viavi Solutions Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.19 with sales reaching $289.94M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 264.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.70% year-over-year.

Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) Top Institutional Holders

394 institutions hold shares in Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV), with 2.19M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.96% while institutional investors hold 99.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 228.80M, and float is at 226.80M with Short Float at 4.45%. Institutions hold 98.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 33.45 million shares valued at $392.42 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.61% of the VIAV Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 23.96 million shares valued at $281.08 million to account for 10.46% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. which holds 8.29 million shares representing 3.62% and valued at over $97.23 million, while State Street Corporation holds 3.16% of the shares totaling 7.25 million with a market value of $85.0 million.

Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McNab Paul, the company’s EVP, Chief Mktg & Stgy Officer. SEC filings show that McNab Paul sold 12,248 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 09 at a price of $13.88 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48345.0 shares.

Viavi Solutions Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that Staley Gary W (SVP Global Sales NSE) sold a total of 1,714 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $13.63 per share for $23362.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 66829.0 shares of the VIAV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, RONDINONE RALPH (SVP Global Operations NSE) disposed off 2,796 shares at an average price of $13.64 for $38137.0. The insider now directly holds 27,398 shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV).

Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include RADCOM Ltd. (RDCM) that is trading 32.44% up over the past 12 months. EXFO Inc. (EXFO) is -31.74% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 12.69% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 8.81 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.62.