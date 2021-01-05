Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FOLD) is -5.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.25 and a high of $25.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The FOLD stock was last observed hovering at around $23.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.31% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.74% off the consensus price target high of $31.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -14.63% lower than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $21.78, the stock is -6.46% and -0.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.68 million and changing -5.67% at the moment leaves the stock 40.90% off its SMA200. FOLD registered 137.25% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 39.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.36.

The stock witnessed a -6.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 61.69%, and is -10.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.45% over the week and 5.08% over the month.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) has around 584 employees, a market worth around $5.64B and $245.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 248.48% and -14.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-55.10%).

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.23 with sales reaching $69.49M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 42.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 25.70% in year-over-year returns.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) Top Institutional Holders

359 institutions hold shares in Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD), with 1.46M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.56% while institutional investors hold 108.63% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 259.16M, and float is at 234.01M with Short Float at 14.15%. Institutions hold 108.02% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Perceptive Advisors Llc with over 25.12 million shares valued at $354.72 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.64% of the FOLD Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 23.19 million shares valued at $327.41 million to account for 8.90% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Redmile Group, LLC which holds 23.08 million shares representing 8.86% and valued at over $325.83 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 8.05% of the shares totaling 20.97 million with a market value of $296.08 million.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Quimi Daphne, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Quimi Daphne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 21 at a price of $24.09 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.24 million shares.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that Crowley John F (Chairman & CEO) sold a total of 22,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $23.91 per share for $0.53 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.82 million shares of the FOLD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 14, Do Hung (Chief Science Officer) disposed off 111,125 shares at an average price of $23.88 for $2.65 million. The insider now directly holds 409,682 shares of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD).

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Biogen Inc. (BIIB) that is trading -17.43% down over the past 12 months. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) is 2.74% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 8.33% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 30.36 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 12.83.