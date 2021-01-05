Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU)

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is -18.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.39 and a high of $28.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The WU stock was last observed hovering at around $21.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.64% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -15.47% lower than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.94, the stock is -0.58% and 1.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.87 million and changing 0.73% at the moment leaves the stock 2.21% off its SMA200. WU registered -16.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.15.

The stock witnessed a -2.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.14%, and is 0.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.61% over the week and 2.06% over the month.

The Western Union Company (WU) has around 11500 employees, a market worth around $8.95B and $4.87B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.03 and Fwd P/E is 10.89. Profit margin for the company is 14.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.16% and -22.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (37.50%).

The Western Union Company (WU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Western Union Company (WU) is a “Hold”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 6 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Western Union Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.42 with sales reaching $1.26B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 27.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -8.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.70% in year-over-year returns.

The Western Union Company (WU) Top Institutional Holders

850 institutions hold shares in The Western Union Company (WU), with 1.99M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.48% while institutional investors hold 108.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 411.60M, and float is at 409.06M with Short Float at 8.50%. Institutions hold 107.84% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 50.49 million shares valued at $1.08 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.28% of the WU Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 48.24 million shares valued at $1.03 billion to account for 11.73% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital Research Global Investors which holds 32.95 million shares representing 8.01% and valued at over $706.02 million, while State Street Corporation holds 5.81% of the shares totaling 23.87 million with a market value of $511.63 million.

The Western Union Company (WU) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tsai Caroline, the company’s Chief Legal Officer/Secretary. SEC filings show that Tsai Caroline sold 4,857 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 11 at a price of $21.70 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56683.0 shares.

The Western Union Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 04 that Williams Richard L (Chief People Officer) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 04 and was made at $21.92 per share for $0.33 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the WU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 10, Molnar Jacqueline D (Chief Trans Off. & Glbl Compl.) disposed off 2,928 shares at an average price of $23.94 for $70096.0. The insider now directly holds 65,170 shares of The Western Union Company (WU).

The Western Union Company (WU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Global Payments Inc. (GPN) that is trading 16.02% up over the past 12 months. Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) is 1.12% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -10.33% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 38.34 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.9.