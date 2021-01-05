Here is a breakdown of the Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) stock performance

Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) is 147.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.51 and a high of $44.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The NUAN stock was last observed hovering at around $43.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $43.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.55% off the consensus price target high of $51.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -29.68% lower than the price target low of $34.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $44.09, the stock is 2.38% and 13.80% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.03 million and changing 0.27% at the moment leaves the stock 54.39% off its SMA200. NUAN registered 146.93% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 71.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $42.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $32.82.

The stock witnessed a 4.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.44%, and is 1.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.14% over the week and 2.64% over the month.

Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) has around 7100 employees, a market worth around $12.53B and $1.48B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 449.90 and Fwd P/E is 51.09. Profit margin for the company is 1.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 226.35% and -1.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.90%).

Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nuance Communications Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.18 with sales reaching $337.91M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 331.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -8.50% year-over-year.

Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) Top Institutional Holders

498 institutions hold shares in Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN), with 1.86M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.66% while institutional investors hold 101.17% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 282.55M, and float is at 264.20M with Short Float at 9.50%. Institutions hold 100.51% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 24.97 million shares valued at $828.77 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.76% of the NUAN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Viking Global Investors, L.P. with 16.98 million shares valued at $563.71 million to account for 5.96% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ClearBridge Investments, LLC which holds 15.59 million shares representing 5.47% and valued at over $517.48 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 4.64% of the shares totaling 13.21 million with a market value of $438.39 million.

Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Nole Diana L, the company’s EVP & GM, Healthcare Division. SEC filings show that Nole Diana L sold 1,836 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 08 at a price of $42.04 per share for a total of $77185.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Nuance Communications Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 25 that Petro Joseph Carl (EVP & Chief Technology Officer) sold a total of 59,523 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 25 and was made at $42.01 per share for $2.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.2 million shares of the NUAN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 24, Giterman Arthur G. (Senior Vice President and Chie) disposed off 1,489 shares at an average price of $42.50 for $63283.0. The insider now directly holds 92,980 shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN).

Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Adobe Inc. (ADBE) that is trading 49.54% up over the past 12 months. Intuit Inc. (INTU) is 42.71% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 21.86% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 19.62 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.62.