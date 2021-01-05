Is FLIR Systems Inc. (FLIR) a good stock to buy now?

FLIR Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) is 19.19% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.85 and a high of $59.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The FLIR stock was last observed hovering at around $43.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 8.41% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 6.71% off the consensus price target high of $56.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -41.19% lower than the price target low of $37.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $52.24, the stock is 23.34% and 33.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 18.42 million and changing 19.19% at the moment leaves the stock 33.90% off its SMA200. FLIR registered -0.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 25.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $41.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $38.46.

The stock witnessed a 30.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 47.20%, and is 17.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.37% over the week and 2.77% over the month.

FLIR Systems Inc. (FLIR) has around 4265 employees, a market worth around $6.85B and $1.89B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 49.61 and Fwd P/E is 22.31. Profit margin for the company is 7.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 119.04% and -12.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.00%).

FLIR Systems Inc. (FLIR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for FLIR Systems Inc. (FLIR) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

FLIR Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.62 with sales reaching $492.31M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -37.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.70% in year-over-year returns.

FLIR Systems Inc. (FLIR) Top Institutional Holders

656 institutions hold shares in FLIR Systems Inc. (FLIR), with 1.19M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.91% while institutional investors hold 93.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 131.13M, and float is at 129.96M with Short Float at 1.60%. Institutions hold 92.60% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 14.27 million shares valued at $511.42 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.88% of the FLIR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 10.72 million shares valued at $384.27 million to account for 8.17% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 5.48 million shares representing 4.18% and valued at over $196.41 million, while Wells Fargo & Company holds 3.70% of the shares totaling 4.86 million with a market value of $174.14 million.

FLIR Systems Inc. (FLIR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LEWIS EARL R, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LEWIS EARL R sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 04 at a price of $35.93 per share for a total of $1.08 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.5 million shares.

FLIR Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 05 that FRANK JEFFREY (Sr VP, Global Product Strategy) sold a total of 24,456 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 05 and was made at $46.94 per share for $1.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 27131.0 shares of the FLIR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 08, WYNNE STEVEN E (Director) disposed off 21,300 shares at an average price of $48.88 for $1.04 million. The insider now directly holds 28,361 shares of FLIR Systems Inc. (FLIR).

FLIR Systems Inc. (FLIR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is trading 46.16% up over the past 12 months. Cubic Corporation (CUB) is -6.40% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -47.6% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.07 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.03.