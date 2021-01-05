Is PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) a good stock to buy now?

PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE: PHM) is -2.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.12 and a high of $49.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The PHM stock was last observed hovering at around $43.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.91% off its average median price target of $55.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.18% off the consensus price target high of $77.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 8.24% higher than the price target low of $46.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $42.21, the stock is -2.95% and -2.51% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.66 million and changing -2.11% at the moment leaves the stock 10.14% off its SMA200. PHM registered 8.18% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $43.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $42.92.

The stock witnessed a 1.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.19%, and is -6.62% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.06% over the week and 3.00% over the month.

PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) has around 5245 employees, a market worth around $11.57B and $10.86B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.81 and Fwd P/E is 7.36. Profit margin for the company is 10.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 146.55% and -15.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.90%).

PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PulteGroup Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.38 with sales reaching $3.1B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.80% in year-over-year returns.

PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Top Institutional Holders

911 institutions hold shares in PulteGroup Inc. (PHM), with 9.01M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.36% while institutional investors hold 92.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 268.36M, and float is at 259.09M with Short Float at 2.82%. Institutions hold 89.84% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 29.08 million shares valued at $1.35 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.85% of the PHM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 22.89 million shares valued at $1.06 billion to account for 8.54% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 13.65 million shares representing 5.09% and valued at over $631.94 million, while Lsv Asset Management holds 2.70% of the shares totaling 7.23 million with a market value of $334.61 million.

PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Sheldon Todd N, the company’s EVP, Gen Counsel, Corp Sec’y. SEC filings show that Sheldon Todd N bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 27 at a price of $41.49 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 63313.0 shares.

PulteGroup Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 05 that OShaughnessy Robert (Exec. VP & CFO) sold a total of 35,726 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 05 and was made at $44.15 per share for $1.58 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the PHM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 04, OShaughnessy Robert (Exec. VP & CFO) disposed off 54,774 shares at an average price of $44.08 for $2.41 million. The insider now directly holds 244,743 shares of PulteGroup Inc. (PHM).

PulteGroup Inc. (PHM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) that is trading 4.61% up over the past 12 months. M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC) is 24.43% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.37% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.2 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.33.