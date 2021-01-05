Magellan Health Inc. (MGLN) up 13.04% since start of the year

Magellan Health Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN) is 13.04% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.60 and a high of $87.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The MGLN stock was last observed hovering at around $82.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 10.8% off its average median price target of $93.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 1.43% off the consensus price target high of $95.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -1.78% lower than the price target low of $92.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $93.64, the stock is 16.32% and 17.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.75 million and changing 13.04% at the moment leaves the stock 31.63% off its SMA200. MGLN registered 23.26% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $80.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $76.30.

The stock witnessed a 19.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.31%, and is 14.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.04% over the week and 2.56% over the month.

Magellan Health Inc. (MGLN) has around 10100 employees, a market worth around $2.38B and $5.20B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 47.61 and Fwd P/E is 28.19. Profit margin for the company is 2.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 206.01% and 6.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.50%).

Magellan Health Inc. (MGLN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Magellan Health Inc. (MGLN) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Magellan Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.25 with sales reaching $1.14B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 137.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -36.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -36.90% in year-over-year returns.

Magellan Health Inc. (MGLN) Top Institutional Holders

270 institutions hold shares in Magellan Health Inc. (MGLN), with 250.18k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.98% while institutional investors hold 101.52% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 25.45M, and float is at 25.36M with Short Float at 2.00%. Institutions hold 100.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.5 million shares valued at $265.29 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.67% of the MGLN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Starboard Value LP with 2.37 million shares valued at $179.53 million to account for 9.25% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.33 million shares representing 9.09% and valued at over $176.35 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 7.55% of the shares totaling 1.93 million with a market value of $146.47 million.

Magellan Health Inc. (MGLN) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kamal Mostafa, the company’s CEO, Magellan Rx Management. SEC filings show that Kamal Mostafa sold 2,793 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 09 at a price of $79.69 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2824.0 shares.

Magellan Health Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 16 that Kamal Mostafa (CEO, Magellan Rx Management) sold a total of 7,603 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 16 and was made at $86.57 per share for $0.66 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5617.0 shares of the MGLN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 13, Kamal Mostafa (CEO, Magellan Rx Management) disposed off 13,282 shares at an average price of $83.82 for $1.11 million. The insider now directly holds 5,617 shares of Magellan Health Inc. (MGLN).

Magellan Health Inc. (MGLN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Accenture plc (ACN) that is trading 22.24% up over the past 12 months. CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) is 42.97% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 16.98% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.42 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.91.