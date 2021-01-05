Marathon Patent Group Inc. (MARA) picks momentum as shares rise 0.82%

Marathon Patent Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) is 5.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.35 and a high of $14.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The MARA stock was last observed hovering at around $10.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.57% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -22.33% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -22.33% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.01, the stock is 30.37% and 107.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 35.5 million and changing 5.46% at the moment leaves the stock 357.50% off its SMA200. MARA registered 1052.88% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1072.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.22.

The stock witnessed a 91.15% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 461.73%, and is 0.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.89% over the week and 17.35% over the month.

Marathon Patent Group Inc. (MARA) has around 3 employees, a market worth around $604.12M and $2.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 39.32. Distance from 52-week low is 3026.06% and -24.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-88.20%).

Marathon Patent Group Inc. (MARA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Marathon Patent Group Inc. (MARA) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Marathon Patent Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.03 with sales reaching $1.8M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 78.10% this year.

Marathon Patent Group Inc. (MARA) Top Institutional Holders

35 institutions hold shares in Marathon Patent Group Inc. (MARA), with 6.93M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.42% while institutional investors hold 7.38% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 63.63M, and float is at 45.75M with Short Float at 17.11%. Institutions hold 6.39% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with over 0.77 million shares valued at $1.51 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.21% of the MARA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Bank of America Corporation with 0.43 million shares valued at $0.85 million to account for 0.68% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CSat Investment Advisory, L.P. which holds 0.25 million shares representing 0.39% and valued at over $0.49 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 0.30% of the shares totaling 0.19 million with a market value of $0.37 million.

Marathon Patent Group Inc. (MARA) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rudolph Michael, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Rudolph Michael sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $6.40 per share for a total of $19190.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5146.0 shares.

Marathon Patent Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that LIEBERMAN DAVID PHILIP (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $6.15 per share for $46092.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the MARA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, Berg Michael Carroll (Director) disposed off 7,500 shares at an average price of $6.15 for $46092.0. The insider now directly holds 12,481 shares of Marathon Patent Group Inc. (MARA).