Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) is -2.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $132.52 and a high of $232.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The MSFT stock was last observed hovering at around $222.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.73% off its average median price target of $249.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.97% off the consensus price target high of $272.00 offered by 32 analysts, but current levels are 1.05% higher than the price target low of $220.00 for the same period.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $217.69, the stock is -0.22% and 1.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 37.09 million and changing -2.13% at the moment leaves the stock 8.91% off its SMA200. MSFT registered 37.24% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $216.50 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $211.64.

The stock witnessed a 1.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.58%, and is -2.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.03% over the week and 1.74% over the month.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) has around 163000 employees, a market worth around $1640.37B and $147.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.12 and Fwd P/E is 29.15. Profit margin for the company is 32.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 64.27% and -6.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.10%).

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is a “Buy”. 32 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 28 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Microsoft Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.64 with sales reaching $40.19B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.90% in year-over-year returns.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Top Institutional Holders

4,846 institutions hold shares in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), with 4.46M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.06% while institutional investors hold 71.88% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 7.57B, and float is at 7.56B with Short Float at 0.53%. Institutions hold 71.84% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 622.69 million shares valued at $130.97 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.24% of the MSFT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 516.07 million shares valued at $108.54 billion to account for 6.83% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 309.0 million shares representing 4.09% and valued at over $64.99 billion, while FMR, LLC holds 3.13% of the shares totaling 236.75 million with a market value of $49.8 billion.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hogan Kathleen T, the company’s EVP, Human Resources. SEC filings show that Hogan Kathleen T sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 09 at a price of $212.43 per share for a total of $6.37 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

Microsoft Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 05 that Nadella Satya (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 104,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 05 and was made at $222.52 per share for $23.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the MSFT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 05, SMITH BRADFORD L (President) disposed off 200,000 shares at an average price of $222.58 for $44.52 million. The insider now directly holds 713,482 shares of Microsoft Corporation (MSFT).

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Oracle Corporation (ORCL) that is trading 18.58% up over the past 12 months. Apple Inc. (AAPL) is 74.04% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 14.63% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 34.07 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.52.