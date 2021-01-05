NiSource Inc. (NI) Is Down -1.57% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) is -1.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.56 and a high of $30.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The NI stock was last observed hovering at around $22.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.36% off its average median price target of $27.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.14% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 5.92% higher than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.58, the stock is -0.83% and -4.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.36 million and changing -1.57% at the moment leaves the stock -4.17% off its SMA200. NI registered -17.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -3.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.27.

The stock witnessed a -8.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.99%, and is 2.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.88% over the week and 2.34% over the month.

NiSource Inc. (NI) has around 8363 employees, a market worth around $8.51B and $4.87B in sales. Fwd P/E is 16.73. Profit margin for the company is -6.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.44% and -25.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.20%).

NiSource Inc. (NI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NiSource Inc. (NI) is a “Buy”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NiSource Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.34 with sales reaching $1.54B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 574.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 13.50% in year-over-year returns.

NiSource Inc. (NI) Top Institutional Holders

682 institutions hold shares in NiSource Inc. (NI), with 1.38M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.36% while institutional investors hold 97.72% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 383.80M, and float is at 381.83M with Short Float at 1.02%. Institutions hold 97.37% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 66.24 million shares valued at $1.46 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 17.28% of the NI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 44.01 million shares valued at $968.28 million to account for 11.49% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 37.36 million shares representing 9.75% and valued at over $821.85 million, while State Street Corporation holds 5.06% of the shares totaling 19.4 million with a market value of $426.82 million.

NiSource Inc. (NI) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Anderson Shawn, the company’s SVP & Chief Strategy & Risk. SEC filings show that Anderson Shawn sold 550 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $24.57 per share for a total of $13514.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20553.0 shares.

NiSource Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 09 that Creekmur Daniel A (SVP & President, Gas Utilities) sold a total of 4,114 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 09 and was made at $24.29 per share for $99929.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5144.0 shares of the NI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 15, Shafer Charles Edward II (SVP & Chief Safety Officer) disposed off 1,650 shares at an average price of $22.50 for $37117.0. The insider now directly holds 14,985 shares of NiSource Inc. (NI).

NiSource Inc. (NI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) that is trading -0.76% down over the past 12 months. Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE) is -3.82% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.87% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.73 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.36.