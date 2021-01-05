Positives for Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) as stock loss in recent trading

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA) is -1.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.65 and a high of $10.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The ZNGA stock was last observed hovering at around $9.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.76% off the consensus price target high of $14.75 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -22.12% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $9.77, the stock is 4.82% and 9.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 19.94 million and changing -1.01% at the moment leaves the stock 11.89% off its SMA200. ZNGA registered 56.82% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.88 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.17.

The stock witnessed a 17.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.83%, and is -1.41% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.70% over the week and 2.86% over the month.

Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) has around 1883 employees, a market worth around $10.38B and $1.76B in sales. Fwd P/E is 23.10. Profit margin for the company is -21.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 72.92% and -8.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.90%).

Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) is a “Buy”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Zynga Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.09 with sales reaching $676.04M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 147.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 43.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 56.00% in year-over-year returns.

Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) Top Institutional Holders

585 institutions hold shares in Zynga Inc. (ZNGA), with 73.95M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.85% while institutional investors hold 83.19% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.08B, and float is at 1.01B with Short Float at 10.80%. Institutions hold 77.49% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 94.67 million shares valued at $863.39 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.77% of the ZNGA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Artisan Partners Limited Partnership with 70.09 million shares valued at $639.21 million to account for 6.50% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 60.23 million shares representing 5.58% and valued at over $549.27 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 4.51% of the shares totaling 48.67 million with a market value of $443.9 million.

Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Phillips Phuong Y., the company’s Chief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that Phillips Phuong Y. sold 8,090 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 18 at a price of $10.00 per share for a total of $80900.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.26 million shares.

Zynga Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 18 that Ryan Jeffrey Miles (Chief People Officer) sold a total of 1,720 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 18 and was made at $10.00 per share for $17200.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 34256.0 shares of the ZNGA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 17, Ryan Jeffrey Miles (Chief People Officer) disposed off 13,753 shares at an average price of $9.51 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 35,976 shares of Zynga Inc. (ZNGA).

Zynga Inc. (ZNGA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) that is trading 53.23% up over the past 12 months. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is 26.78% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.85% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 105.5 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.92.