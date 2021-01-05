Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE: PWR) is -5.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.77 and a high of $73.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The PWR stock was last observed hovering at around $72.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.77% off its average median price target of $73.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.71% off the consensus price target high of $85.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -13.75% lower than the price target low of $60.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $68.25, the stock is -3.10% and 0.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.38 million and changing -5.23% at the moment leaves the stock 40.70% off its SMA200. PWR registered 67.03% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 75.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $69.82 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $55.09.

The stock witnessed a -0.47% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.64%, and is -3.78% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.77% over the week and 2.57% over the month.

Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) has around 9800 employees, a market worth around $9.36B and $11.40B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.27 and Fwd P/E is 16.27. Profit margin for the company is 3.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 187.13% and -7.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.40%).

Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Quanta Services Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1 with sales reaching $2.91B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 46.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -7.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -6.60% in year-over-year returns.

Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) Top Institutional Holders

675 institutions hold shares in Quanta Services Inc. (PWR), with 1.57M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.13% while institutional investors hold 94.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 140.54M, and float is at 137.29M with Short Float at 1.56%. Institutions hold 93.60% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 14.42 million shares valued at $762.18 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.38% of the PWR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 13.05 million shares valued at $689.69 million to account for 9.40% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Peconic Partners, LLC which holds 5.68 million shares representing 4.09% and valued at over $300.37 million, while State Street Corporation holds 3.31% of the shares totaling 4.6 million with a market value of $243.0 million.

Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jackman Worthing F, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Jackman Worthing F sold 17,405 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 06 at a price of $65.57 per share for a total of $1.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8093.0 shares.

Quanta Services Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 02 that Austin Earl C. Jr. (President, CEO and COO) sold a total of 150,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 02 and was made at $63.71 per share for $9.56 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.61 million shares of the PWR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 02, Gregory Paul Craig (CSO & President-Pipeline&Ind) disposed off 96,493 shares at an average price of $63.96 for $6.17 million. The insider now directly holds 151,556 shares of Quanta Services Inc. (PWR).

Quanta Services Inc. (PWR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) that is trading 27.95% up over the past 12 months. Fluor Corporation (FLR) is -17.26% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -14.49% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.45 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.69.