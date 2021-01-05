QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) is -40.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.74 and a high of $132.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The QS stock was last observed hovering at around $84.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -34.49% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -78.43% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -78.43% lower than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $49.96, the stock is -36.46% and 16.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 83.97 million and changing -40.84% at the moment leaves the stock 70.21% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $59.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $29.35.

The stock witnessed a 32.48% In the last 1 monthand extending the period to 3 months gives it a 213.62%, and is -56.47% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.36% over the week and 17.40% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 412.94% and -62.36% from its 52-week high.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is a “Underweight”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 5.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

QuantumScape Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0..

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Top Institutional Holders

78 institutions hold shares in QuantumScape Corporation (QS), with 158.52M shares held by insiders accounting for 45.59% while institutional investors hold 19.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 204.69M, and float is at 135.28M with Short Float at 6.05%. Institutions hold 10.51% of the Float.