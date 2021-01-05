Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) is 138.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $81.30 and a high of $253.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The TDOC stock was last observed hovering at around $203.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.61% off its average median price target of $245.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.44% off the consensus price target high of $305.00 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are 0.02% higher than the price target low of $200.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $199.96, the stock is 0.56% and 0.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.92 million and changing -1.77% at the moment leaves the stock 2.70% off its SMA200. TDOC registered 140.16% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $195.86 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $206.71.

The stock witnessed a 2.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.39%, and is -4.52% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.28% over the week and 4.07% over the month.

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) has around 3276 employees, a market worth around $29.51B and $867.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -12.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 145.95% and -20.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.80%).

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) is a “Overweight”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Teladoc Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.27 with sales reaching $373.76M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 96.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 138.80% in year-over-year returns.

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) Top Institutional Holders

1,011 institutions hold shares in Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC), with 9M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.21% while institutional investors hold 65.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 144.96M, and float is at 127.78M with Short Float at 12.03%. Institutions hold 61.33% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 7.21 million shares valued at $1.58 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 4.98% of the TDOC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Baillie Gifford and Company with 6.24 million shares valued at $1.37 billion to account for 4.31% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 6.14 million shares representing 4.23% and valued at over $1.35 billion, while Jennison Associates LLC holds 4.11% of the shares totaling 5.96 million with a market value of $1.31 billion.

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WANG YULUN, the company’s Head of Research & Development. SEC filings show that WANG YULUN sold 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $199.24 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Teladoc Health Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 10 that Trencher Daniel (SVP Corporate Strategy) sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 10 and was made at $192.17 per share for $0.58 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8413.0 shares of the TDOC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 08, Taneja Hemant (Director) disposed off 4,900 shares at an average price of $197.39 for $0.97 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC).

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) that is trading -37.87% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen 0.0% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 15.37 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.23.