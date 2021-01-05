The incline in Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) is 3.52% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.28 and a high of $4.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The IDEX stock was last observed hovering at around $1.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.8% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 58.8% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $2.06, the stock is 1.42% and 26.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 25.1 million and changing 3.52% at the moment leaves the stock 70.42% off its SMA200. IDEX registered 160.20% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 45.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.0422 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.4437.

The stock witnessed a -11.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 127.05%, and is -9.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.31% over the week and 9.66% over the month.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) has around 60 employees, a market worth around $484.88M and $15.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 646.38% and -56.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-153.60%).

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ideanomics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -135.10% this year.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Top Institutional Holders

53 institutions hold shares in Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX), with 44.86M shares held by insiders accounting for 18.77% while institutional investors hold 5.87% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 237.54M, and float is at 194.11M with Short Float at 16.00%. Institutions hold 4.77% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is M&T Bank with over 2.94 million shares valued at $2.67 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.23% of the IDEX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 2.22 million shares valued at $2.02 million to account for 0.93% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 1.39 million shares representing 0.58% and valued at over $1.26 million, while Cubist Systematic Strategies, LLC holds 0.25% of the shares totaling 0.59 million with a market value of $0.54 million.