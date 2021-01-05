This Indicator Is Supporting American Express Company (AXP)

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) is -2.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $67.00 and a high of $138.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The AXP stock was last observed hovering at around $120.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.87% off its average median price target of $116.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.55% off the consensus price target high of $175.00 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are -34.14% lower than the price target low of $88.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $118.04, the stock is -1.36% and 4.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.46 million and changing -2.37% at the moment leaves the stock 18.41% off its SMA200. AXP registered -5.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $119.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $104.11.

The stock witnessed a -3.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.17%, and is 0.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.00% over the week and 2.07% over the month.

American Express Company (AXP) has around 59000 employees, a market worth around $93.88B and $39.24B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.15 and Fwd P/E is 17.44. Profit margin for the company is 8.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 76.18% and -14.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.20%).

American Express Company (AXP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for American Express Company (AXP) is a “Overweight”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

American Express Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/21/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.29 with sales reaching $9.39B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -17.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -17.30% in year-over-year returns.

American Express Company (AXP) Top Institutional Holders

2,053 institutions hold shares in American Express Company (AXP), with 845.46k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.10% while institutional investors hold 86.97% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 804.00M, and float is at 652.51M with Short Float at 1.20%. Institutions hold 86.88% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Berkshire Hathaway, Inc with over 151.61 million shares valued at $15.2 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 18.83% of the AXP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 47.57 million shares valued at $4.77 billion to account for 5.91% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 46.35 million shares representing 5.76% and valued at over $4.65 billion, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 4.59% of the shares totaling 36.94 million with a market value of $3.7 billion.

American Express Company (AXP) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Marrs Anna, the company’s Pres., Global Comm. Services. SEC filings show that Marrs Anna sold 2,064 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $119.56 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

American Express Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 06 that Buckminster Douglas E. (Grp Pres, Glb Consumer Svcs) sold a total of 14,827 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 06 and was made at $96.85 per share for $1.44 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 81806.0 shares of the AXP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 18, Pickett Denise (President, Glbl Services Group) disposed off 2,864 shares at an average price of $96.62 for $0.28 million. The insider now directly holds 10,202 shares of American Express Company (AXP).

American Express Company (AXP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is trading -13.95% down over the past 12 months. Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) is -4.08% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.63% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.38 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.99.