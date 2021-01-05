This Indicator Is Supporting Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT) is -80.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.25 and a high of $125.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The ICPT stock was last observed hovering at around $25.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.89% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 78.71% off the consensus price target high of $116.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are 17.67% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.70, the stock is -19.08% and -23.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.83 million and changing -3.48% at the moment leaves the stock -52.94% off its SMA200. ICPT registered -79.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -47.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $32.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $41.93.

The stock witnessed a -30.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -41.30%, and is -9.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.48% over the week and 6.58% over the month.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) has around 583 employees, a market worth around $844.25M and $300.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 1.86% and -80.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-53.50%).

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 16 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.49 with sales reaching $84.8M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 24.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 18.60% in year-over-year returns.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) Top Institutional Holders

280 institutions hold shares in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT), with 5.18M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.70% while institutional investors hold 105.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 32.99M, and float is at 27.81M with Short Float at 23.45%. Institutions hold 88.73% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 3.73 million shares valued at $154.56 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.30% of the ICPT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.74 million shares valued at $113.59 million to account for 8.30% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 2.18 million shares representing 6.61% and valued at over $90.37 million, while State Street Corporation holds 5.12% of the shares totaling 1.69 million with a market value of $70.07 million.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kapadia Sandip, the company’s CFO and Treasurer. SEC filings show that Kapadia Sandip sold 1,763 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $32.78 per share for a total of $57791.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27158.0 shares.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 18 that Campagna Jason (Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 1,192 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 18 and was made at $47.44 per share for $56543.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8778.0 shares of the ICPT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 17, Genextra S.p.A. (10% Owner) disposed off 1,362,400 shares at an average price of $47.07 for $64.12 million. The insider now directly holds 4,000,000 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT).

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 27.71% up over the past 12 months. MediciNova Inc. (MNOV) is -21.26% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 19.63% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.24 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.97.