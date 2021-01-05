Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) on Track to Reach $12.00 in a Year

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: TMBR) is 10.63% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.67 and a high of $12.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The TMBR stock was last observed hovering at around $0.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.17% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 93.17% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.82, the stock is -11.05% and -16.56% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.91 million and changing 10.63% at the moment leaves the stock -60.69% off its SMA200. TMBR registered -85.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -62.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.9709 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.3673.

The stock witnessed a -25.95% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.61%, and is 6.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.48% over the week and 14.87% over the month.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) has around 3 employees, a market worth around $10.62M and $0.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 23.59% and -93.48% from its 52-week high.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 66.40% this year.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) Top Institutional Holders

11 institutions hold shares in Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR), with 5.62M shares held by insiders accounting for 46.72% while institutional investors hold 23.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 18.89M, and float is at 6.60M with Short Float at 14.03%. Institutions hold 12.30% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. with over 0.16 million shares valued at $0.16 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.32% of the TMBR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 14759.0 shares valued at $14667.0 to account for 0.12% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Virtu Financial LLC which holds 10891.0 shares representing 0.09% and valued at over $10823.0, while UBS Group AG holds 0.03% of the shares totaling 3621.0 with a market value of $3598.0.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by TardiMed Sciences LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that TardiMed Sciences LLC sold 100,694 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 16 at a price of $1.03 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5.44 million shares.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 15 that TardiMed Sciences LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 87,060 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 15 and was made at $1.03 per share for $89550.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.54 million shares of the TMBR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 14, TardiMed Sciences LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 455 shares at an average price of $1.03 for $469.0. The insider now directly holds 5,625,271 shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR).