Top attractive stock of the week – The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG)

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (NYSE: IPG) is 1.82% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.63 and a high of $25.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The IPG stock was last observed hovering at around $23.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.73% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -62.21% lower than the price target low of $14.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.52, the stock is -0.72% and 8.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.04 million and changing 0.26% at the moment leaves the stock 28.97% off its SMA200. IPG registered 3.57% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 37.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.18 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.23.

The stock witnessed a 3.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.25%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.73% over the week and 2.25% over the month.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) has around 54300 employees, a market worth around $9.15B and $9.41B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.33 and Fwd P/E is 12.75. Profit margin for the company is 6.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 102.24% and -6.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.70%).

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.8 with sales reaching $2.28B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -6.30% in year-over-year returns.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) Top Institutional Holders

768 institutions hold shares in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG), with 2.72M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.70% while institutional investors hold 101.35% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 389.60M, and float is at 387.31M with Short Float at 4.19%. Institutions hold 100.64% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 44.41 million shares valued at $740.28 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.39% of the IPG Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 42.72 million shares valued at $712.21 million to account for 10.95% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 39.07 million shares representing 10.02% and valued at over $651.27 million, while State Street Corporation holds 5.04% of the shares totaling 19.66 million with a market value of $327.77 million.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ROTH MICHAEL ISOR, the company’s Chairman & CEO. SEC filings show that ROTH MICHAEL ISOR sold 375,466 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $21.32 per share for a total of $8.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.7 million shares.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 09 that ROTH MICHAEL ISOR (Chairman & CEO) sold a total of 170,982 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 09 and was made at $21.37 per share for $3.65 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.7 million shares of the IPG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 07, GUILFOILE MARY (Director) disposed off 8,735 shares at an average price of $18.28 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 108,114 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG).

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (LAMR) that is trading -5.91% down over the past 12 months. eBay Inc. (EBAY) is 38.43% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.08% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 15.72 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.44.