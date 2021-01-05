WDAY Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Workday Inc. (WDAY) Now

Workday Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY) is -4.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $107.75 and a high of $259.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The WDAY stock was last observed hovering at around $239.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -11.53% off its average median price target of $260.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.22% off the consensus price target high of $305.00 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are -38.23% lower than the price target low of $165.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $228.08, the stock is -2.22% and 1.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.33 million and changing -4.81% at the moment leaves the stock 18.73% off its SMA200. WDAY registered 35.41% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $228.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $209.56.

The stock witnessed a 1.18% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.16%, and is -8.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.66% over the week and 3.32% over the month.

Workday Inc. (WDAY) has around 12400 employees, a market worth around $54.13B and $4.16B in sales. Fwd P/E is 78.65. Profit margin for the company is -8.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 111.68% and -11.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-13.30%).

Workday Inc. (WDAY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Workday Inc. (WDAY) is a “Overweight”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Workday Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.55 with sales reaching $1.12B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 18.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 14.20% in year-over-year returns.

Workday Inc. (WDAY) Top Institutional Holders

1,001 institutions hold shares in Workday Inc. (WDAY), with 2.56M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.07% while institutional investors hold 93.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 238.06M, and float is at 178.08M with Short Float at 3.88%. Institutions hold 92.84% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 11.99 million shares valued at $2.58 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.63% of the WDAY Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.59 million shares valued at $2.28 billion to account for 6.75% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 8.48 million shares representing 5.40% and valued at over $1.82 billion, while Baillie Gifford and Company holds 5.22% of the shares totaling 8.2 million with a market value of $1.76 billion.

Workday Inc. (WDAY) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Fernandez Gomez Luciano, the company’s Co-CEO. SEC filings show that Fernandez Gomez Luciano sold 7,345 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $221.60 per share for a total of $1.63 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.23 million shares.

Workday Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that DUFFIELD DAVID A (Director) sold a total of 78,750 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $221.25 per share for $17.42 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.44 million shares of the WDAY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, Sisco Robynne (President & CFO) disposed off 48 shares at an average price of $223.44 for $10725.0. The insider now directly holds 155,611 shares of Workday Inc. (WDAY).

Workday Inc. (WDAY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include salesforce.com inc. (CRM) that is trading 32.58% up over the past 12 months. Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) is 58.38% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.66% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.45 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.46.