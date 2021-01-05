Which institution holds the most shares in PolarityTE Inc. (PTE)

PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE) is 6.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.55 and a high of $4.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The PTE stock was last observed hovering at around $0.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 75.67% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 75.67% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.73, the stock is 10.73% and -7.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.3 million and changing 6.74% at the moment leaves the stock -32.65% off its SMA200. PTE registered -73.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.6978 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.0955.

The stock witnessed a 2.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.53%, and is 3.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.91% over the week and 6.64% over the month.

PolarityTE Inc. (PTE) has around 153 employees, a market worth around $39.81M and $8.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 31.25% and -84.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-226.70%).

PolarityTE Inc. (PTE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PolarityTE Inc. (PTE) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PolarityTE Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.17 with sales reaching $3.15M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -329.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 68.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 114.90% in year-over-year returns.

PolarityTE Inc. (PTE) Top Institutional Holders

57 institutions hold shares in PolarityTE Inc. (PTE), with 8.97M shares held by insiders accounting for 25.36% while institutional investors hold 22.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 38.76M, and float is at 23.83M with Short Float at 5.78%. Institutions hold 16.64% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Castle Hook Partners LP with over 1.21 million shares valued at $1.26 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.09% of the PTE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.94 million shares valued at $0.98 million to account for 2.39% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are DSAM Partners (London) Ltd which holds 0.85 million shares representing 2.17% and valued at over $0.88 million, while FMR, LLC holds 1.85% of the shares totaling 0.73 million with a market value of $0.76 million.

PolarityTE Inc. (PTE) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Seaburg David B, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Seaburg David B sold 8,515 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 30 at a price of $0.67 per share for a total of $5714.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.91 million shares.

PolarityTE Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 19 that Seaburg David B (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 31,032 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 19 and was made at $1.02 per share for $31560.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.92 million shares of the PTE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 19, Hoyler Cameron J. (Gen. Counsel & Exec. VP) disposed off 9,999 shares at an average price of $1.03 for $10299.0. The insider now directly holds 587,438 shares of PolarityTE Inc. (PTE).

PolarityTE Inc. (PTE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) that is trading 53.23% up over the past 12 months. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) is 65.17% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -101.45% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.78 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.61.