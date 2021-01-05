Which Institutions Own Shares In The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS)?

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS) is 14.69% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $130.85 and a high of $262.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The GS stock was last observed hovering at around $259.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.26% off its average median price target of $273.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.21% off the consensus price target high of $407.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -31.85% lower than the price target low of $200.00 for the same period.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $263.71, the stock is 7.10% and 16.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.04 million and changing 1.64% at the moment leaves the stock 30.74% off its SMA200. GS registered 12.54% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 33.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $240.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $212.12.

The stock witnessed a 13.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.82%, and is 2.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.76% over the week and 2.17% over the month.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) has around 40900 employees, a market worth around $89.27B and $54.34B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.21 and Fwd P/E is 10.76. Profit margin for the company is 11.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 101.54% and 0.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.30%).

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $6.44 with sales reaching $9.48B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 15.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -4.80% in year-over-year returns.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) Top Institutional Holders

1,752 institutions hold shares in The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS), with 2.15M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.60% while institutional investors hold 71.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 355.90M, and float is at 341.93M with Short Float at 1.17%. Institutions hold 70.68% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 25.91 million shares valued at $5.21 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.53% of the GS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 20.95 million shares valued at $4.21 billion to account for 6.09% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 20.05 million shares representing 5.83% and valued at over $4.03 billion, while Massachusetts Financial Services Co. holds 3.79% of the shares totaling 13.06 million with a market value of $2.62 billion.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is trading -14.96% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 16.79% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.32 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.67.