Why Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) is -5.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $121.50 and a high of $174.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The ABNB stock was last observed hovering at around $146.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -7.65% off its average median price target of $151.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.42% off the consensus price target high of $200.00 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are -85.53% lower than the price target low of $75.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $139.15, the stock is -5.74% and -5.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.38 million and changing -5.21% at the moment leaves the stock -5.74% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $147.63 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $147.63.

The stock witnessed -10.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.88% over the week.

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) has around 5465 employees, a market worth around $84.58B and $3.63B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -28.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.53% and -20.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (95.80%).

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) is a “Hold”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 18 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Airbnb Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$5.72 with sales reaching $755.86M over the same period..

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) Top Institutional Holders

3 institutions hold shares in Airbnb Inc. (ABNB), with 2.02M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.76% while institutional investors hold 4.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 607.80M, and float is at 101.58M with Short Float at 1.66%. Institutions hold 4.69% of the Float.